The making of an Eagle Scout

The Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Service Project is one of the final steps in becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable for a scout. Eli England of Fredericktown has completed this step by building and installing an American Flag retirement drop off box.

The new box will be located at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge and will provide a location for all in the community to properly retire their American Flags.

"I chose this project to support patriotism," England said. "It will fill the need by instead of having adults burn their own flags the youth and scouts can help do it for them."

England said his grandpa helped him design and build the box, while some of his fellow scouts helped paint and decorate it."

"The project was paid for completely through donations," England said. "The workers were family and the scouts who assisted me on my journey to build the box."

England said he encountered a few unexpected twists during the project. He said while designing the box some of the calculations did not come out right and they had to recalculate the design to fix the mistake.

"I learned that the ability for teamwork is one of the most important things you can have during a project," England said. "I was surprised on how much fun you can have working on a project with other people."

England said, being part of Boy Scouts of America has helped improve his leadership ability and his ability to accomplish a task with teamwork. Both of which were important in the completion of his Eagle Scout Project.

"I would like to thank all the people who helped with donations," England said. "I also thank the builders and the scouts, everyone helped in their own way and it made it come together well."

England said, it was important to him to become an Eagle Scout because it will better his career opportunities and help him accomplish his life tasks.

"My favorite thing about Boy Scouts is the amount of support from parents and the scouts to keep the program going and help keep it alive," England said. "I just want to thank all the people in my life who have got me to this point to where I am in my life."

England said, for anyone thinking of joining Boy Scouts of America, if you enjoy adventure and having a good time with putting in a little effort anyone would enjoy being in Boy Scouts.

According to BSA, "Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements. 'Eagle Scout' is not just an award; it is a state of being. Those who earned it as youth continue to earn it every day as adults. That is why an Eagle Scout is an Eagle Scout, not was."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

