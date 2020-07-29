The new normal

Another thing that is a change for many on Medicare is making a MyMedicare account. A MyMedicare account lets you have access to your Medicare information all in one place. It is free, it is secure and it is easy to set up and access. If you need to look at a Medicare Summary Notice but have not received it yet, log in to your account. Lost your Medicare prescription card and need your id number, log into your account. Need to know how much of a Part B deductible you have left, log into your account. If you need help setting up a MyMedicare account we will be happy to help you, call Aging Matters 800-392-8771 and we can talk you through the process.

Do not forget if you have not responded to the 2020 Census yet, please do. For every Missourian that does not respond, Missouri loses $1,300. So much funding for seniors, schools, roads and fire departments is based on census data. The more reporting we get, the more funding we get.