The next chapter

"I remember for the first few years, the first day of school, I was going to the elementary because I had never seen that," Reutzel said. "It was kind of an eye opening experience. Just understanding kindergarten, first grade, second grade teachers. The challenges they face are so different. It takes all kinds to educate students."

Reutzel said he thinks it takes a special type of teacher to educate the kindergartner just like it takes one to educate seniors.

"You have different strengths, because I will say, I don't know if there is any way in the world I would have been a successful kindergarten teacher," Reutzel said. "It's just a completely different situation all together."

Reutzel said experiencing the other buildings and seeing teachers and students was his favorite part.

"Trying to learn something new that I had never seen or experienced before," Reutzel said. "I think that was probably my favorite part of the job to get out in the other buildings as much as I could."

Reutzel said there is a lot the community and even staff members do not know about the operations side of the district and it is like a little city in some respects. He said it is a difficult but rewarding job.