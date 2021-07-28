This weekend, billions of people around the world tuned into the Summer Olympic Games in Japan. Since its modern creation in 1896, when the Athens Olympic Games were held, the Olympics have been an event of patriotism and celebration, as entire nations cheer on their athletes. One of the reasons I look forward – and so many Americans look forward – to the Olympic Games is because it’s a chance for us all to unite behind our athletes.

But this year, little attention is being paid to our moment for national unity. Instead, there is a growing trend of American athletes taking advantage of the international platform afforded by the Olympic games to perpetuate divisive, hateful, and anti-American ideologies.

One competitor, Chelsea Wolfe, who qualified for this year’s summer games, posted on social media stating that her goal is to “win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium,” and then in another comment implied that President Donald Trump should be assassinated. Another competitor, Gwen Berry, turned away from the American flag during an Olympic qualifying event and said she was “pissed” that the national anthem was even playing while she stood on the podium after she placed third, good enough to qualify for the Olympics.