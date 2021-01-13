The people are my priority

The coronavirus vaccine is being distributed in stages, with the highest priority given to our must vulnerable populations, initially health care workers and long-term care facility residents and employees. DHSS officials have announced Walgreens, CVS and other pharmacies will streamline getting the vaccines to nursing home residents and staff.

Once all the willing “Phase 1A” individuals are inoculated, vaccines will be made available to Phase 1B Missourians, which includes essential workers and people whose age or medical conditions increase their risk for the virus. I was told vaccination of the first group should be completed in about three weeks, at which time vaccine distribution will expand to the phase 1B recipients. This second group numbers about 3 million Missourians, so it’s going to take some time to reach all of them. Eventually, vaccines will be made available to all Missourians who want them.

My meeting with the governor’s staff and health officials gave me confidence that they do understand the unique concerns and challenges we have in southeast Missouri and I feel they are working hard to distribute the vaccines as efficiently and fairly as possible, given the current supply. It’s no small task, and I appreciate all the work being done by the Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as local health officials. I’m also thankful for the governor’s leadership. I’m hoping the vaccine supply improves soon, so we can move forward as quickly as possible and put this pandemic behind us. If you’d like more information about COVID-19 vaccines and their availability in Missouri, you can visit the DHSS website at www.covidvaccine.mo.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0