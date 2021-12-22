What constitutes the perfect gift?

If you are a child, possibly a certain toy or doll. As a youth, maybe some technological device or a ticket to a particular concert. As a parent, maybe just a free day or two to do nothing but rest and relax.

Each of us may have certain things that we might like to have as a gift, but are they items that we could do without? My husband and I have always tried to give gifts that were meaningful for the recipient. Toys, games, and possibly much needed items of clothing when the children were young. As they grew older, gifts that suited their needs; ie: money for gas, tuition or paying for college books or rent. But we also did our best to give something personal that they would enjoy.

I still hold true to these practices, yet I am more prone to giving more practical gifts now that the children are grown, have children of their own, and I even have great grandchildren to include. Maybe gifts that are not as exciting as when they were young, but more in tune with their needs. I believe most of us have all the necessary items we might need, therefore anything else is an added bonus.

Yet, the question remains, if we already have what we want or is necessary, why are so many people unhappy, dissatisfied, depressed, and without hope? When you listen to the news, the majority of the stories are of disaster, conflict, fights, destruction, and defeat. Once in awhile they will throw in a short snippet of a good deed by someone, but most of the time you will feel defeated before it is over.

That’s because the world around us does not give us the real answer to our desires. We might think that gadgets or jewelry or "things" are the answer, but what we all need is the peace, hope, love, joy, and contentment that comes only from our Heavenly Father above who gave us His Son, Jesus Christ, whom we celebrate at Christmas. My desire for each of you is that this Christmas you will ponder on "the perfect gift" that is available to each and every one of us from our Heavenly Father. May His gift fill your lives with everything you need. Merry Christmas everyone.

