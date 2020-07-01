You are the owner of this article.
The Pig BBQ Scholarships
The Pig BBQ Scholarships

The Pig BBQ Scholarship Recipient Lily Hovis

Lily Hovis receives a $500 scholarship check from The Pig BBQ Mascots Frederick and Madison. The Pig BBQ picked two applicants to receive its 2020 The Pig BBQ Scholarship worth $500 each. 
The Pig BBQ Scholarship Recipient Madison Bowman

Madison Bowman receives a $500 scholarship check from The Pig BBQ Mascots Frederick and Madison. The Pig BBQ picked two applicants to receive its 2020 The Pig BBQ Scholarship worth $500 each. 
