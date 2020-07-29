The prom that almost wasn't

This year has been filled with uncertainty and cancellations, but for one night, the Fredericktown Classes of 2020 and 2021 were able to take back a piece of their high school experience.
The Fredericktown Junior and Senior Prom was held July 25 at the Fredericktown Eagles. The event was made possible after a group of parents came together to organize a prom following the school district's cancellation of the regularly scheduled prom due to COVID-19 concerns.
"When I heard prom was cancelled, I was upset but hopeful," Fredericktown 2020 Prom Queen Alyssa Pierson said. "I kept myself busy and tried not to think about it too much."
When Pierson heard the parents were coming together to save prom, she said she thought it was great.
"I was very happy that we had something to look forward to again and be excited for," Pierson said. "I'm very thankful to all who helped put it together and make it happen. Thank you all so much for the best night."
Parent organizer Tracy Armes said Prom 2020 was a huge success.
"Seeing the smiles on the students' faces while they were posing for pictures, dancing or just mingling among friends was my favorite part," Armes said. "The DJ and music is really close to the top of the list. He had them all on the floor dancing. I personally do not recall any song that left the dance floor empty."
Pierson said prom was great and everything she could have wished for.
"The DJ was good, I went with my best friends, the food was great and I danced all night," Pierson said. "Dancing with all my friends was my favorite part."
Pierson said it was nice to see so many that she had not seen in quite awhile. She said it was a weird feeling almost like she was back in high school again.
When Pierson was called for queen along side Russell Matthews as King it was easy to see she was completely surprised and excited.
"My name was with some amazing girls up for the title," Pierson said. "It felt great to win. I never thought I would get something like that when I was younger."
Pierson was a great choice for queen during these uncertain times. Her positive attitude has shown the rest of her class great leadership by being able to find the silver lining among even the darkest clouds.
"With so much cancelled for me this year, I kept myself busy with friends and a job that I wouldn't of gotten if it wasn't for all of this," Pierson said. "I explored new interests and met new people. Even though so much was cancelled, I was still able to make some great memories with the best people Fredericktown could ask for."
Pierson said this may not have been the way they thought things would happen, but there is always good if you look for it and make it happen.
"It always gets better, and be thankful for the small victories," Pierson said.
Armes said if you asked her the few days before prom if she would do it again, her answer would have been no way.
"Saturday night my mind was changed," Armes said. "I would totally do it over again no hesitation. It was a very stressful week, and I was so worried about many details because I wanted it to be the perfect night for the students. No one wants to plan a prom and it turn out to be lame. That was my biggest fear."
Thanks to the help of parent and student volunteers and community businesses, Fredericktown Prom 2020 was definitely not lame.
"I would like for all of the parents and the students to know just how much it was appreciated that they let us host their prom," Armes said. "There are many individuals that were involved in helping, as this is not an event that I could have done alone. It was community participation as we had parents, family members and even adults who just wanted to participate to help the students and they all deserve a huge thank you.
Armes said there are so many people who assisted in putting this event together she would need the entire paper to include each name but would like to list and thank all the businesses who helped including Gateway Motors, Gold Star DJ of Park Hills, Black River Electric, New Era Bank, Country Lane Florist, The Flower Box, Little River Farms, The Eagles, Madison County Workshop Thrift Store, Mason's Mobile Detailing, Marie Christian Baked Goods, Kemp's Sweet Creations, NAPA, Mike Thompsons and Sons, Haley Walker Photography, Fredericktown School Board, Beaver Valley Golf Club, FSP and Tiara Girls pageant company.
"There were also three students who spent many, many hours of their time working and helping out with all of the details, junior Brezly Boswell, junior Maddie Jennings and eighth grader Kade Armes," Armes said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!