The prom that almost wasn't

"It always gets better, and be thankful for the small victories," Pierson said.

Armes said if you asked her the few days before prom if she would do it again, her answer would have been no way.

"Saturday night my mind was changed," Armes said. "I would totally do it over again no hesitation. It was a very stressful week, and I was so worried about many details because I wanted it to be the perfect night for the students. No one wants to plan a prom and it turn out to be lame. That was my biggest fear."

Thanks to the help of parent and student volunteers and community businesses, Fredericktown Prom 2020 was definitely not lame.

"I would like for all of the parents and the students to know just how much it was appreciated that they let us host their prom," Armes said. "There are many individuals that were involved in helping, as this is not an event that I could have done alone. It was community participation as we had parents, family members and even adults who just wanted to participate to help the students and they all deserve a huge thank you.