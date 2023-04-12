Easter provides millions of Christians the opportunity to pause and reflect on the suffering of Jesus, his triumph over death, and his ascension to the right hand of the Father. It’s a cherished time where we gather around with family to celebrate Christ, God’s only son who died on the cross so that our sins would be forgiven.

As Americans, we’re incredibly fortunate to live in a nation that was founded on the principle of religious liberty. In fact, freedom of religion was so important to our founders that they specifically included it in the first line of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Sadly, there are millions of Christians around the world who had to celebrate Easter in secret because they fear that they will be thrown in jail, tortured, or beaten for simply practicing their faith. A recent study found that there are more than 360 million Christians living in countries with high levels of persecution against followers of Christ.

That’s especially true when it comes to China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has an absolutely awful track record of respecting religious liberty, whether it’s targeting Christian pastors or the nation’s Muslim minority. The CCP is actively pushing its citizens to abandon their faith and worship President Xi Jinping, the nation’s de-facto dictator. The CCP’s disdain for religious liberty is another reason why every free country in the world should be alarmed by China’s relentless pursuit to grow its influence and power throughout the globe.

We’ve also seen an alarming rise in violence and persecution against Christians and other religious minorities in Afghanistan since President Joe Biden’s disastrous military withdrawal from that nation. According to watchdog and humanitarian groups, Christians who remained in Afghanistan after the withdrawal have faced routine beatings, torture, and kidnappings at the hands of the Taliban-run government. Although many fled the nation before it fell to the Taliban, there are small pockets of Christians who chose to stay and continue to practice their faith, although in secret.

In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus said, “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”

While I can’t imagine the pain their suffering, I hope Jesus’ words give comfort and hope to the millions of people around the world who are persecuted for no other reason than their deeply-held religious beliefs. As millions of Jews marked the beginning of Passover on April 5, we’re reminded that our nation must do more to stop the unacceptable rise in antisemitic attacks.

As a beacon of freedom, the U.S. has a responsibility to advocate for the millions of people who are suffering at the hands of dictators and governments determined to erase religion from society. As your voice in Congress, I will continue advocating for the right to religious liberty at home and abroad. It is my hope that one day we’ll live in a world where every single human can practice their faith without fear of retribution.