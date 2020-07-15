The sin within

Most of us don’t like to hear or think of the word "sin."
We try to rename our wrong attitudes/actions in other ways. Instead of facing up to our problems/issues, we often skirt around them, push them "under the rug," make excuses for them, try blaming someone else, or refuse to acknowledge them existing within us all together.
There is an old saying that goes, “One bad apple can spoil the whole barrel."
I’m certain that many of our parents drove this idea home to us as children, that those with whom we associate will definitely have an effect on our lives.
A story in the Old Testament comes to mind about this very same issue. Many of us remember hearing the story of Joshua, that fought the battle of Jericho, and "the walls came tumbling down."
There were certain rules that the Lord said for the people to do after the battle that included destroying everything that was there and not keeping anything. Well, one man, Achan, took some items, hid them in his tent, and because of disobedience, sin came upon not only them, but the entire nation.
One person’s actions had devastating consequences. The Lord ordered Joshua to weed out the sin from within so the entire nation would not be infested. The sin of one person affected the lives of many. It is naive for us to think that we alone will be affected by our wrongful actions. If we have anger, bitterness, hatred, unforgiveness, or any other sin in our lives, it is going to affect the lives of those around us whether we realize it or not.
Look at the unrest and divisiveness in our nation today. Down through the years, we have been a nation that has given to others and been generous and supported different causes around the world. Yet, we have also been a nation that has murdered unborn babies, turned our backs on the needy, allowed numerous idols to be erected, been selfish and greedy, and replaced Biblical principles for materialistic pleasures.
The sins within have brought us to where we are today. If and when we will ask forgiveness, turn from our sinful ways, and return to Godly values, then and only then can we be restored to what our Heavenly Father intended for us to be. I pray that happens soon, before it is too late.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
