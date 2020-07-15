The sin within

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of us don’t like to hear or think of the word "sin."

We try to rename our wrong attitudes/actions in other ways. Instead of facing up to our problems/issues, we often skirt around them, push them "under the rug," make excuses for them, try blaming someone else, or refuse to acknowledge them existing within us all together.

There is an old saying that goes, “One bad apple can spoil the whole barrel."

I’m certain that many of our parents drove this idea home to us as children, that those with whom we associate will definitely have an effect on our lives.

A story in the Old Testament comes to mind about this very same issue. Many of us remember hearing the story of Joshua, that fought the battle of Jericho, and "the walls came tumbling down."

There were certain rules that the Lord said for the people to do after the battle that included destroying everything that was there and not keeping anything. Well, one man, Achan, took some items, hid them in his tent, and because of disobedience, sin came upon not only them, but the entire nation.