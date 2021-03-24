The story that needs to be told

Working with seniors is normally such a wonderful experience.

I enjoy the opportunity to help them with their issues and to learn from them. History comes alive when you get to hear about it from those who lived it. Hearing about their adventures and family history is amazing. However, there is a dark side to some stories. Sometimes they discuss abuse they have endured. Usually it is long in the past and they are sharing their story of survival and strength. Sometimes it is current, and they are asking for help.

The state of Missouri has an easy way of reporting suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of a senior or other vulnerable adult, there is a toll-free number 1-800-392-0210 or you can report non-emergency issues on-line at the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website, https://health.mo.gov/safety/abuse/#aps. As a mandated reporter, I have reported on several occasions and have found the staff to be very helpful and kind in taking the information.