The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

Join us Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. in welcoming Natural Resource Manager for Missouri State Parks Bryan Bethel to all four branches of Ozark Regional Library for The Struggle for Missouri Statehood, a fun and interactive program for all ages, with local historian Brick Autry.

We will learn how Missouri was settled, hear highlights of the traveling “Struggle for Missouri Statehood” exhibit now housed at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, and make our own leather journals like the early Missouri explorers used.

Ozark Regional Library programs are free and open to the public. This program is made possible by the collaboration of Missouri State Parks and The Missouri Humanities Council.

