The Tin Lizzie Rides Again

The following is an excerpt from the Historic Madison County Newsletter. It was originally published in a 1932 edition of the Democrat News:
The Newest Thing In A College Girl’s Footwear Is “Flat Foot Floogee” Now Being Made Here
They’ll be wearin’ those “Tin Lizzies” on their feet right away. Tin Lizzies with all their collegiate flairs. “Tin Lizzies” with all of their slang phrases written hexagonally, perpendicularity, horizontally, diabolically and every other way won’t lumber along as they did on slow 1925 models that Henry made back yonder, but instead will adorn the pretty little co-ed foot that moves across the campus as fast as Sonja Heinie does on ice. They are getting’ ready to make those crazy silly “Flat Foot Floogee” college girls’ shoes at the local shoe factory.
Wait till they’re in circulation boys. Wait until demure co-eds trip and tread across many a high school and college campus then we’ll say we’ll bet our bottom dollar that a pair of Flat Foot Floogee’s will make the slowest ambling “corn fed” Missouri or Iowa College girl look and act like she had her demure toe tip right on the accelerator of the new 1939 Packard’s.
Why, written all over those new shoes being made by Messer’s. Spalsbury, Steis and Deevers is the campus’ latest slang. Everything that you have ever seen on a Tin Lizzie at dear old Rutgers “dear old Swash” or anywhere else, has been literally “stolen” by these local shoe makers and put on the toes, heels, and everywhere else of these modern campus shoes.
Those of you who went to college or university even as late as five years ago will be rushing for your dictionary to find out the meaning of all the words written on these modern shoes by these most modern of shoe manufacturers here in our midst.
Take a squint at a few of these that adorn the beige uppers:
“Killer-Diller”, “Hep-Cat”, “Alligators”, “Mow’em Down”, “Wacky”, “Hi! Yo! Silver!”, “Jitterbug”, “Hi-Toots”, “Bob Cats”, “Jalopy”, “Gedunk”, “Snooks”, and “Knee Action.”
And on that last these amiable shoe men have delved into Chevrolet’s bag of tricks and come up with about as knotty a pair of college knees that one can find. When queried about it the president of the factory, Mr. Charles Spalsbury, was quick to get under cover. “Blame it on the artist,” he declared sardonically, “I know more about knees than that myself and I haven’t been to college in two decades. Now, let me see, did I ever go to college? Anyway, that is bad knee action.”
“Well anyway, “Knee Action” is there and so is just a lot of other campus terms. There’s the drawing of the old flivver’s radiator made into a name and telephone directory so that the co-ed can jot down hurriedly on her shoe the name of her latest “fling.”
Those boys – Spalsbury, Steis and Deevers – weren’t born yesterday. And when we inquired if all those deep-sea fishing trips were made along the eastern seaboard, there came no reply. It’s been a long time since they started running big fishing boats on the modern American college and university campuses.
No one ever got such ideas throwing a few chunks of bait over a boat’s rail to a few hungry sharks. Those ideas can come only once and only from languidly sitting in the sun, on a dreamy campus, and talking to a hazel-eyed girl who is just as sick and tired of third year French as you are! We won’t go into that, nevertheless the local shoe men have garnered in the idea, and its one swell idea too!
They are not leaving out a thing on these Flat Foot Floogee’s. There’s even the picture of Corrigan’s plane. And there’s a signpost pointing on one end to Ireland, and another to California. Space is left for the co-ed to write in the name of the Campus King nearest her heart!
“We got the idea quite a while ago,” says Mr. Spalsbury, “to make the shoe for college and high school girls, losing none of the college spirit and working into it all of the push and the pull, the laughs of the college flivver with all of the college markings which remind one more of a maverick steer with a hundred brands, than most anything else. That’s how we came to start making Flat Foot Floogee’s, the truly campus shoe.”
Spalsbury says the popular shoe will be made in three different lasts utilizing the idea of crazy college slogans on the uppers of all of them. “There will be the Flat Foot Floogee, the Jitterbug, and the Shag. They will be made in all sizes, and will be merchandised mostly to college and high school students as a campus number.”
Samples of the new college number have already gone forth to salesmen, and Mr. Spalsbury feels confident that there will be many orders for this new umber by those millions of young Americans who today are on our campuses and who have gone completely “jitterbug” crazy. Samples are being made now for retailers, who wish to examine more closely the new number which is expected to sweep the country by storm.
And so, the spirit of the old campus rattler, the Ford that literally ate up every dollar dad sent each month for oil, will live again. Millions of college and high school “Jitterbugs,” that’s what they call our campus dames these days, will be bringing back to life on nimble feet what one can hardly expect the old flivver of a dozen years ago to do with its leaky valves, leaky radiator, ignitions that never fires and its horn that is hoarser than grandpa with a brand-new January Missouri cold.
“It may be one of those far-fetched ideas of ours,” says Mr. Spalsbury, “but we want to make them so popular that even grandpa will be saying when he catches sight, “Well, that’s some bad knee action!”