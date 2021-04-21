The Tin Lizzie Rides Again

No one ever got such ideas throwing a few chunks of bait over a boat’s rail to a few hungry sharks. Those ideas can come only once and only from languidly sitting in the sun, on a dreamy campus, and talking to a hazel-eyed girl who is just as sick and tired of third year French as you are! We won’t go into that, nevertheless the local shoe men have garnered in the idea, and its one swell idea too!

They are not leaving out a thing on these Flat Foot Floogee’s. There’s even the picture of Corrigan’s plane. And there’s a signpost pointing on one end to Ireland, and another to California. Space is left for the co-ed to write in the name of the Campus King nearest her heart!

“We got the idea quite a while ago,” says Mr. Spalsbury, “to make the shoe for college and high school girls, losing none of the college spirit and working into it all of the push and the pull, the laughs of the college flivver with all of the college markings which remind one more of a maverick steer with a hundred brands, than most anything else. That’s how we came to start making Flat Foot Floogee’s, the truly campus shoe.”