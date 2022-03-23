The true treasure is teamwork

St. Patrick’s Day is known for an array of colors, chasing fabled creatures for shining treasures, and fashioning green like it is the only hue in existence.

Cornbeef and cabbage make themselves the star performer here as well. The goal for the 17th of March is luck, finding it, racing after it, and instilling it. The methods may be silly and whimsical, but there is a charm to these charms. Perhaps that is why they are so recognizable.

Since St. Patrick’s Day was the end of the school week this year, the Fredericktown Alternative School Behavioral Intervention Specialist, Destiney Lix, planned an event that got student and staffs hopes as bright as the sun reflecting off a rainbow.

The Alternative School Elementary and Intermediate aged students in the classrooms of Morgan Comnick, Kim Hamilton, Mallory Hinkle, and Katie Sutton, were all asked to help Lix with a problem: her room had been destroyed. Tables were flipped. Toys scattered about. Chairs were placed to make mazes.

Lix asked the students to play detective and see if they could locate clues. One did, a note, from the culprit: a leprechaun. Sputtering out hints in rhyme, the students were on the case, having to listen to riddles and travel room-to-room to locate more notes in hidden locations, all on the back of the iconic shamrocks of the season.

Once the final clue was found outside in the form of a golden ticket, it was the task of the students to follow the directions of Lix to head towards the protector of the ‘treasure:’ our beloved principal, Eddie Dunivan.

Filing from shortest to tallest, the problem-solvers marched quietly down to his office, allowing kindly one of our new students to politely present our leader with the golden ticket. Following him to the front office there was a sweet treasure: green soda and shamrock sprinkled sugar cookies. With manners, the detectives returned to their rooms to celebrate their victory, capturing a leprechaun in their own way.

Hinkle and Lix worked together to craft an engaging and entertaining scavenger hunt to fit with the monthly theme. Lix stated her goal was for the students to work together and follow direction, and, of course, have fun. Their time and effort were noticed and gratefully received from the care shown to each of our students. Their smiles were more sparkly than a shiny gold coin.

Now, time to dance in the spring and continue to grow as learners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0