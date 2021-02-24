The vaccine is finally here

I’m so tired of wearing a mask and staying away from people who do not live in my household.

Virtual meetings are great but I miss seeing work partners and going out to eat at a restaurant. I miss my life before COVID. I’m sure I am not the only one. There is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel; there are now several vaccines available.

Aging Matters and the other Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in Missouri have partnered with the Department of Health and Senior Services to assist seniors with their online vaccination registration. Aging Matters will help seniors to register for the vaccine appointments; help arrange round trip transportation for those in need and make reminder calls when their second dose of the vaccine is available.

“Navigating the web and registering online can be a challenge for seniors, so we’re working closely with the AAAs to provide hands-on assistance with the process and make sure that folks have safe transportation to their appointments," said Jessica Bax, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services. “This partnership with the AAAs will ensure all Missouri seniors are able to access their vaccine.”

As we begin the process of helping people register for the vaccine, know there are several questions that people have about the vaccine.