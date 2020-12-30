 Skip to main content
The Whisnants in concert
Local News

New Hope General Baptist Church will host The Whisnants in concert at 6 p.m., Jan. 9. Love offering will be given. The church is located at 757 Wayne 219, Silva, Missouri. For more information, call 573-224-3654.

