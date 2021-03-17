This week we saw Washington Democrats charge ahead and pass the Biden Bailout Bill, the largest spending package in our nation’s history. As the Republican Leader of the Budget Committee, who had a front row seat to what was included, I can assure you this was the most partisan package we’ve ever seen. Not a single Republican voted for this bailout bill, and in fact, the only bipartisan thing about it was the vote against it.

President Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have been telling the American people this bill contains COVID relief, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, less than 9 percent of the $1.9 trillion that President Biden asked for is actually going towards crushing the virus or putting shots in people’s arms. The reality is this was a $1.9 TRILLION bailout for liberal special interests and their blue state allies.

If this bill were about direct aid to people and putting shots in American’s arms, you would have seen strong bipartisan support. But that’s not what this bill was about. The assistance wasn’t targeted, it wasn’t timely, and wasn’t needed. As I’ve been saying, it was the wrong plan, at the wrong time, for all the wrong reasons.