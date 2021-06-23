Their new normal

As a Member of the Ways & Means Committee, I had the opportunity to ask Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a hearing this week about the most recent leak of Americans’ personal tax information done in an effort to build support for President Biden’s political agenda. Her response was telling. She denied that an IRS employee was to blame for the weaponization of American’s tax returns, and that the IRS doesn’t even know what happened. I have a hard time believing that this information could have come from anywhere other than the IRS.

Violating the law, avoiding open debate, hiding their true agenda, targeting Americans for political pursuit – this is the side of Washington Democrats they don’t want you to know. But the reality is, this is how radicalized their party has become – it is the movement within their base which has taken hold and is actually calling the shots. It is written all throughout the President’s Budget and his vision for what America would become over the next decade. It is no wonder Speaker Pelosi won’t hold a debate on it, but unfortunately the radicalness called for in the pages of that Budget has already begun to be carried out by the same liberal bureaucrats who undermined President Trump every chance they got.