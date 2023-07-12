Furever Paws and Claws wants to introduce the community to "Thelma."

“Thelma“ is approximately 8 years old and has spent most of her life in a small, filthy kennel.

Almost a year ago, she was rescued by Furever Paws and Claws Rescue and since then has been in foster care being treated for Heartworms. Now that “Thelma” is Heartworm free, up to date on all her vaccinations, and spayed, she is ready to find her forever home.

“My ideal home would be with adults or children over 10. I honestly just want to be with my human. And a yard to run would be nice also. I must live inside, as I need to be part of my family,” Thelma the dog expressed.

To adopt “Thelma” message Furever Paws & Claws via its Facebook Page or call 573-701-4188.

Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require.

"Thelma" is just one of the many animals in Madison County who are in need. Furever Paws and Claws is always looking for foster and adoptive families for the cats and dogs it rescues every day.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.