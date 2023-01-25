“There’s No Place Like Azalea” is the theme of the 2023 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant committee is preparing to have its first organizational meeting, and the next order of business is to get our 12 contestants from Madison County’s finest young women. Due to space and time, only the first 12 applicants will be accepted. There will only be an exception if the 12th and 13th applications arrive by mail on the same day.

If your organization or business would like to sponsor a candidate, please complete the application located on page 5A in this week’s issue of the Democrat News, and MAIL it with your $100 entry fee. The application can also be found online at www.azaleafestival.info. Any applications received after the first 12 candidates will be returned by mail to the sponsor. The entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Please ensure that your candidate understands she MUST participate in all functions and rehearsals, regardless of personal, school, or work conflicts. The pageant committee will try its best to work with school schedules, but rehearsal dates cannot be changed. Failure to participate in all functions could result in disqualification.

Contestants will be required to reside in Madison County (verification may be requested from the sponsor), attend the organizational meeting (Feb. 19), attend the Azalea Tea (March TBD), attend ALL rehearsals, ride in the Azalea Parade, be a sophomore, junior, or senior in high school, and sell advertisements for the pageant program.

Rehearsals will be Sunday, April 30 , in the afternoon. There will also be rehearsals on Monday May 1, Tuesday May 2, and Wednesday May 3, in the evening.

The pageant will be at 7 p.m., Friday, May 5. We will be welcoming back the 2022 Azalea Queen Katie Rohan.

If you have any questions, please contact Abby Presson at 573-561-4601.