The annual Azalea Festival had another successful year.

The beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday drew large crowds to the festival grounds and even a little rain shower could not keep the community from filling the streets for Sunday's parade.

"This year's event was successful, with everyone working together great and enjoying themselves," Azalea Board President Jim Thompson said. "That is what the festival is all about, bringing people together. My favorite part of the weekend is seeing families spending time together and people coming to town that they would not see any other time of the year."

The festival's theme this year was "There's no place like the Azalea Festival," which Thompson said was a lot of fun to develop.

Thompson has been involved in the festival for 17 years and is still considered one of the "newbies" on the board. He said, the board members, who are all volunteers, work hard all year to make the weekend happen.

The festival board meets monthly, taking only June off, and will be meeting next week to review everything that happened during the festival and consider any changes for the next one.

The festival is a generational tradition, with families involved for years, and Thompson said it was heartening to see people continue to contribute to the event. This year, two new members were added to the board, bringing fresh perspectives and ideas.

This year's Azalea Queen, Laura Mayhew, reminisced with a few other contestants who had participated in the Prince and Princess pageant 12 years ago to the day. She said it was "full circle" being able to compete again next to some of the same girls.

"I would like to thank everyone on the Azalea Festival Board," Thompson said. "It is a lot of work to put something like this together, and they do a great job. I'd also like to thank the City of Fredericktown, the Fredericktown Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff's Department. They are always so supportive of the event and help make sure it goes off without a hitch."

Thompson also noted the strong community support for the festival, with people turning out to participate in events such as the Prince and Princess Pageant, the Azalea Queen Pageant, the car show, and the parade, which featured 12 floats and 70-plus entries.

This year's Grand Prize in the Parade Float competition was awarded to Madison County Relay for Life. The competition was fierce this year with a record number of float entries.

During this year's parade, the board chose to pay tribute to Mr. Richard Tinsley of Tinsley Amusements by having his beloved partner Sandy George and his niece drive his golf cart as the Grand Marshall of the parade.

Tinsley passed away peacefully, Oct. 25, 2022, at the age of 86. As the owner of Tinsley Amusements, Mr. Tinsley had been a beloved partner of the festival and brought the carnival to town for more than 50 years.

One new addition to the festival this year was the availability of beer at the truck and tractor pull area. Thompson said that while the decision to include alcohol was controversial, the board had voted in favor of it.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce, which ran the beer wagon, along with local law enforcement put safety measures in place to ensure everything went smoothly. Thompson said he was pleased with how it had gone and that everyone had been responsible in their consumption.

Thompson said, overall, the festival was a great success and he does not see how it could have gone any better. He said, he is already looking forward to next year's festival and hopes that even more people get involved and contribute to the event.