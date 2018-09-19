Subscribe for 17¢ / day

No one could believe in receiving a new body unless he believes in God, who made the original.

When I think of early Bible days, like when Methuselah lived to be 969 years old, I think people surely were immune to the germs and conditions that plague us now.

In Genesis 6:13 we find that God lessened man's life span to 120 years, and then He later lessened it again, as recorded in Psalms 90:10. "The days of our years are threescore and ten...for it is soon cut off and we fly away." Verse 12 advises "So teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom." God really is, was, and will forever be in control, although there will always be those who refuse to recognize His Sovereignty.

More reading from Psalms 49:6-12 "...the fool and brutish person perish and leave their wealth to others. Their inward thought is, that their houses shall continue forever, and their dwelling places to all generations; they call their lands after their own names. Nevertheless man being in honour abideth not: he is like the beasts that perish. This, their way, is their folly: yet their posterity approve their sayings. Like sheep they are laid in the grave; death shall feed on them; and the upright shall have dominion over them in the morning.

I may not be right, but I take this to say in effect that people think they've got everything under control while they are alive, and for when they are gone. Their family agrees to all their wishes, but as soon as they are gone, it's a new ball game. The rich man is helpless and equal with everybody else.

I think God is saying "You are alive for a reason, far more important than all this perishable stuff on earth. You would do best to look out for your soul and be piling up some treasure in Heaven while you are alive and can do so. For when you are dead, you can't do anything. At that time, it is all over. We must be careful, because there are many things besides wealth and fame that can take our attention away from the most important opportunity of life, which is to know and serve God.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jennie is a long-time resident of Fredericktown, an eclectic gatherer of stories, information, and experiences to share with whoever would like to read them. She can be reached at 573-783-6721 or by mail at 2040 Hwy 00; Fredericktown, MO 63645.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments