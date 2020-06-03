Thirteen graduate from MAC Law Enforcement Academy
MAC Law Enforcement academy

Picrtured clockwise from top left are, Brock McWilliams, Erika Burns, Michael Moore, Major Doug Ruess, Captain Chris Schmitt, Kevin Kappler, Tiffene Lindley, Miranda West, Ryne Scherffius (center), Thomas Donaldson, Devin Bainbridge, Justin Herrington, Allayna Campbell, Kaitlyn McMillin, and Cody Davis.

 Photo Provided by Danielle Basler

Thirteen students completed the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Training (POST) program at Mineral Area College May 13.

Graduates include: Devin Bainbridge, Park Hills; Erika Burns, Fredericktown; Allayna Campbell, Desloge; Cody Davis, Irondale; Thomas Donaldson, Farmington; Justin Herrington, Farmington; Kevin Kappler, Farmington; Tiffene Lindley, Fredericktown; Kaitlyn McMillin, Potosi; Brock McWilliams, Farmington; Michael Moore, Steelville; Ryne Scherffius, Park Hills; Miranda West, Caledonia.

Since 1994, Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy (MACLEA)has provided regional law enforcement training to students interested in achieving a career as a peace officer. Recruits are prepared mentally, physically, ethically, and with proficient skills to perform the police duties at a high level of competency. Throughout the 1,000 hour program, students participate in classroom instruction, intense physical training, and live training exercises.

MACLEA is recognized by POST as an accredited training program and has a 95% employment rate after graduation. Applications are being accepted now for the next class, which begins in August. For more information, visit www.MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2148.

