The holidays are a time for friends, family, and co-workers to come together in celebration.
Wherever you are – whether at an office party, a family member’s home, or out at the bar – it is essential that you make the lifesaving choice to drive sober when the party ends. To help spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving, the Fredericktown Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to get drunk drivers off the roads and help save lives. The national high-visibility enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from December 13, 2019 until January 1, 2020. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving, as well as drugged driving, which is on the rise. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.
Sadly, the statistics show that we have a lot of work to do to put an end to drunk driving. According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018, equating to one person killed every 48 minutes. On average, 10,000 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes each year from 2014 to 2018. That’s the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year, with no survivors. This is why the Fredericktown PD is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to enjoy the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem on our nation’s roads. If drivers are impaired by any substance – alcohol or drugs – they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Driving while impaired is illegal, period. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. It’s that simple.
We understand that during the holidays, people are running around, busily checking off items on their to-do list and attending parties. We need our community members to slow down and remember: It’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober – during the holidays, and all year long. Drunk driving is a huge problem in our country, and unfortunately, we’re seeing a rise in marijuana use and drugged driving, too. Stay safe and stay sober on the roads.
The Fredericktown PD and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. Impaired driving of any form is not acceptable behavior. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. That’s why, during the December holidays, we will make zero exceptions for drunk driving. There are just no excuses.
Party with a Plan
You have free articles remaining.
First and foremost: Plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll attend a party. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously – your friends are relying on you.
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
• Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, available on Google Play for Android devices: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhtsa.SaferRide&hl=en), and Apple’s iTunes Store for iOS devices: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/saferride/id950774008?mt=8). SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend, and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fredericktown Police Department.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
During the holidays, and every day, please remember that drunk driving isn’t only illegal, it’s deadly. For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit www.TrafficSafetyMarketing.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.