This Independence Day, NHTSA reminds drivers: Drive sober or get pulled over

From 2015 to 2019, there were 1,339 drivers killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes over the 4th of July holiday period. Thirty-eight percent (512) of the drivers killed were alcohol-impaired (BAC of .08+). During the 2019 July 4th holiday period, 69% of those who died in alcohol-impaired crashes were in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above .15. Nighttime hours are especially dangerous: Over the 2019 July 4th holiday period, of the 198 people who died in alcohol-impaired motor vehicle traffic crashes, almost 4 out of 5 (79%) of them occurred in nighttime crashes (6 p.m. – 5:59 a.m.).

Sadly, many people think driving impaired is no big deal. We’ve seen it all, and we can spot a drunk driver on the road. A DUI will follow you throughout your life, so this is a gamble that’s just not worth taking. Under no circumstances is it ever acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you’ve been drinking. Doing so endangers you, your passengers, and everyone on the road with you.

Celebrate with a Plan

This Fourth of July, Fredericktown Police Department and NHTSA are working together to urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the day. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving.