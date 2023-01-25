Thompson 2023 Missouri Forest Products Association FFA State Public Speaking Contest 1st Place Winner

The Missouri State Forest Products Association State FFA Speaking contest was held January 10, at Jefferson City at the winter meeting.

Leah Thompson won 1st place in the State FFA Missouri Forest Products Association public speaking contest.

Leah has ties with the forest industry as her family has a forest manufacturing business-Cedar Creek Hardwoods. The business is a secondary manufacturer wood business. The theme of the speech this year was Hardwood Forests – Natural, Renewable, and Sustainable. Leah presented the speech to the attendees of the MSFP Winter Meeting.

The contest is designed to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of the many different aspects of the forest industry. Leah Thompson earned the right to compete at the state contest by winning the SE District competition.