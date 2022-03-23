Three candidates vying for Fredericktown mayor

Citizens of Fredericktown will be asked to choose between three candidates for the Mayor of Fredericktown during the April 5 election. The candidates, Donald Reese, Kelly Korokis, and Travis Parker have been asked the same questions and their responses will be placed below in the order in which they will appear on the ballot.

The three candidates will be speaking during the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event planned for 4 p.m., March 24 at the Fredericktown Eagles Lodge. The event is open to the public.

Donald Reese

Candidate Donald Reese grew up in and around Fredericktown, graduated in 1965, in the middle of the Vietnam War, where he served with the U.S. Army until 1996. He then worked for the Federal Government with the U.S. Department of Labor until his retirement in 2010. After his retirement he returned to Fredericktown.

Reese said his time working for the federal government has and will continue to serve him well as the next mayor, as the community enters into a very unpredictable future.

Reese is currently employed by Southern Illinois University, Carbondale where he teaches bachelors and masters programs in Workforce Education and Development and Human Resource Management. He holds multiple degrees including a Doctoral Degree in Education Administration, Adult and Higher Education, and a Master's Degree in Education and Human Resource Management.

Reese said his degrees have trained him well for the position of Mayor of Fredericktown.

Other than his education, Reese says he has plenty of experience to help him be a successful mayor.

"I have 30 plus years management experience at the senior/director level," Reese said. "I am dedicated and responsive to positive change, and development of people and institutions that adapts, prosper, and grow. I have the demonstrated ability to collaborate with others to complete each assignment successfully. I am a diplomatic self-starter with strong organizational skills."

Reese said he has more than 30 years or successful experience in business development with a record of building strong sustained relationships with diverse organizations both in urban and rural areas.

Reese listed other experience as, proven analytical and creative problem-solving skills, ability to work and think critically and independently, give direction to others, use experience and judgment to plan and build teams to creatively solve problems, accomplish goals, the ability to work effectively and efficiently in a technical environment, maintain a positive attitude that complements well-developed communications skills, has over seven years of successful grant writing experience, as well as is confident in dealing with professionals and non-professionals, the public, and organizational personnel.

When asked what would make an effective mayor Reese said, the mayor of any city needs to be forward looking, and see what can be done and what needs to be done to make the city better. He said the mayor must be authentic, reliable, trustworthy, refrain from judgments that are based on hearsay but rather on verifiable information, a builder of relationships, a team player, critical thinker and high value decision maker.

"He/she must have emotional maturity, be able to withstand criticism, engaged in the moment, and not over-react in the face of dissent," Reese said. "And above all else he/she must be approachable, be able to listen and question understanding of information and committed to clear communication with the citizens of the community."

Reese said, the mayor should also have a basic understanding of budgets and financial statements and be able to make decisions based on comprehension of taxation and consequences of proposals and decisions made by the city government.

If elected Reese said his top priority would be community development.

"This can include anything from fixing up our rundown infrastructure, to increasing the supply of affordable housing, to improving access to educational and professional opportunities within the community," Reese said. "Community Development activities assist the citizens to build a strong and resilient community. These activities should address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, land clearance and acquisitions, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance and other activities. The bottom line is this: when communities collaborate to make their cities healthy and resilient, everyone wins."

Other priorities Reese listed included infrastructure, public utilities, employment opportunities, and safety and security.

"I am uncertain of the city infrastructure, but a drive-around assessment suggests that we need to make improvements in the roads and pedestrian walkways in the downtown area to make them safer for all shoppers as more businesses open in this area," Reese said. "Driving around the neighborhoods, I feel the decay in our streets, bumps, pot-holes, missing blacktop/concrete, etc., which need to be upgraded along with the underlying water and sewer lines, again unsure what upgrading has been accomplished in the last 40 years."

Reese said he will make it a priority to develop a 5-year plan for improvement and upgrading the infrastructure to improve all services for the city residents and provide a safe environment for all.

As for utilities and infrastructure Reese said, as far as electric, the city must vigorously attend to the issues that go back to 2014. He said research shows that the system used may not be the most effective for the residents of Fredericktown and he will address this immediately along with looking at the water and wastewater systems.

Reese said, job creation must be on the mind of local leaders.

"Small towns offer high quality of life and a strong sense of the worth of every resident in the community, but a place with a small population has a hard time supporting a broad range of goods and services," Reese said. "Economic challenges are magnified in a small town, where even a smattering of home repossessions and business failures affect nearly everyone."

Reese said, the key to success in building a healthy business community in a small town is to create an economic development plan that maximizes the community's strengths and minimizes its weaknesses. It is vital that the bulk of the populace is included in planning and execution.

Lastly, Reese said, citizens must feel that their family, homes and property are protected.

"Community governance and community partnerships require trust, transparency, communication and shared responsibility," Reese said. "The credibility of all the stakeholders is essential. So, who is responsible for community safety, security, and quality of life? Everyone."

Reese said a community partnership between public safety, police and fire, and the citizens would offer an open dialogue and reduce friction and distrust.

Kelly Korokis

Incumbent Kelly Korokis is 54 years old and has been married to a Fredericktown native for 32 years. The couple moved away shortly after their first child was born but always knew Fredericktown was where they wanted to raise a family. A couple of years later, after the birth of their second child, they moved back and have been in Fredericktown ever since.

Korokis spent several years as a stay-at-home mom with their third and fourth child before she began working for the Fredericktown R-1 School District, where she has been employed for 19 years and is still currently employed as a computer science instructor and bus driver.

"I have been in the position of mayor for 5 terms, 10 years," Korokis said. "Prior to that, I served on the Park Board and served as Park Board President. I also currently serve on the Blackcat Community Partnership team working to develop transparency and collaboration among the community, schools, businesses and organizations."

Korokis said, through her community involvement she has gathered experience in the workings of local government, creating budgets, identifying community needs, and working with others to achieve a common goal.

"I believe an effective mayor not only embodies the quality of leadership but also a servant heart," Korokis said. "One needs to have patience, as not many things in government go quickly. Other effective qualities are adaptability and flexibility. Having been through many challenging situations, such as drought, flooding, ice storms, and most recently an F-4 tornado and a pandemic, I have learned that being able to adapt as the situation unfolds and being flexible while working with others is very important."

Korokis said her priority for Fredericktown is creating and maintaining a community where people can live and thrive.

"We have accomplished much in the last few years, such as a rate study this past September, installing new reliable electric and water meters, getting the sports complex ready, replacing three areas of water lines and repaving those roads, finalizing plans for the new fire department as well as creating a pay scale for police officers with wages competitive to cities comparable to ours," Korokis said. "For the future, priorities are replacing and restoring infrastructure, which includes water and sewer lines, as well as streets and sidewalks. Dredging City Lake, which is our water supply, is also a priority for me."

Korokis said, while priorities can change as different situations develop, it is always important to work together for the good of all.

Travis Parker

Candidate Travis Parker is 34 years old. He has been married to his wife Tiffany for nearly 13 years, and they have 4 children.

Parker has lived in Fredericktown since 2015, shortly after moving back to Missouri for his career.

"My children are one of the many inspirations that led me to run for mayor," Parker said. "I want them to see that anyone can make a difference in their community if they love their family, work hard, listen to peoples’ concerns, and serve those around them."

Parker said, his career began in 2006 in St. Louis, Missouri working construction in the union with his father. In 2010, he left his career in the union and became a Risk Management Consultant in Memphis, TN. There he worked with global food manufacturers, industrial contractors, and trucking companies to reduce losses and costs associated with safety, health, and environmental exposures.

"In 2014, I took a position with Lee Mechanical Contractors in Park Hills, Missouri as the Safety and Health Director, where I am still currently employed," Parker said. "It is here that I manage the safety department and help the company maintain the company’s high standards of safety and health for all employees."

Parker said his career working in the trade unions required physical labor.

"This job gave me the experience which allows me the pleasure to roll up my sleeves and get dirty when it’s required," Parker said. "The position also taught me to put in the hard work, enjoy the process, and always look to improve."

Parker said, as a consultant, he helped businesses identify and manage risks that exposed their companies to financial losses related to injuries, fleet management, training, project planning, EPA compliance, and state and federal regulation compliance.

"In addition to loss prevention, I taught OSHA Outreach safety and health courses for Southwest Tennessee Community College and other clients," Parker said. "Those experiences help me to locate and identify risks that create financial loss exposures, and an ability to work with people to reach a solution."

As the Safety & Health Director with Lee Mechanical, Parker said he manages the company’s safety and health department with a safety team, which assists and manages the safety of 300+ employees nationwide.

"Writing company policies which align with local, state, and federal regulations, Department of Labor conference and litigation processes, training employees, inspecting worksites, maintaining compliance with clients’ programs, project preparations, and communication with clients are some of my responsibilities," Parker said. "These responsibilities equip me with the ability to understand the ordinances and regulations of our city, the skills to effectively communicate with those around me to help create a team mentality, encourage people to embrace positive change that is sustainable, and continually look for ways to improve."

When asked what qualities and characteristics make an effective mayor, Park said trust must come first.

"Without trust, a mayor will struggle to accomplish many of their goals, plans, or ideas for their city," Parker said. "When the mayor is trusted, they encourage the citizens to be actively engaged in city meetings, fundraising for community improvement projects, and generates a strong sense of community bond."

Parker said the second characteristic is being an effective communicator.

"Getting communication out and to the public is extremely important," Parker said. "Where communication is lacking, false narratives may grow and often be louder and more believable than the truth. Having a mayor who speaks often, and shares truth allows for transparency and positivity to be the loudest voice."

Parker also said an effective mayor listens.

"Listening does not mean that they must act on or accomplish everything they are told, however it does mean that they consider what has been shared by the community when they make decisions," Parker said. "When people take time to be present at city council meetings or ask to meet with the mayor or city council members, they want to know that someone is listening, and will follow up in the future."

Parker said, each of these three characteristics helps to grow the other, going hand in hand to create a high-quality leader who accomplishes much and encourages the city. He said, these character traits make a public servant rather than an authoritarian ruler.

"Improving communication must be the priority if I am elected," Parker said. "I have spoken to hundreds of individuals from our community by going door to door and holding campaign events. Opening opportunities for the people to see, hear, and be heard must occur if we are to accomplish any good for the city. Live streaming of city council meetings is the first act that I will reach to achieve. This will create a more transparent local government while simultaneously increasing communication to the public. Effective and trustworthy communication will be the vessel by which we can achieve other goals that better our community."

Parker said, another area of concern of his would be to review the utility rates, usage, and workforce efficiency. which he plans to spend a significant amount of time reviewing.

"Exploring options to reduce cost or assist individuals on a fixed income are extremely important to myself and those in the community," Parker said. "I would like to see an option on utility bills, where those who like to help others through donations, could give an additional 5 or 10 dollars on their bill. The city could then apply those funds to people on fixed incomes like senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and/or retirees. If we allowed this, we would protect the funds raised from being borrowed against for other city needs and would assure the people that they only be used for assisting utility bills."

Parker said he would like to see community improvement projects that help grow the city.

"Our downtown area is not the visual masterpiece that it once was," Parker said. "Small towns are successful when their square is vibrant and exciting. I would work to connect with Missouri Main Street Connections to begin creating a strategy to revitalize our downtown area and create excitement within the community to make it a reality. MMSC has a 60% grant program which includes building a strategic planning team, hosting a town hall meeting to reveal plans and generate community excitement, and work towards establishing a volunteer base to help with project completions. Revitalizing our downtown will bring new businesses, revenue, and make Fredericktown competitive with other local communities."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.