Three crashes involving Madison Countians

There were three vehicle accidents involving Madison County residents last week, according to reports by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

According to a MSHP report, at 9:10 p.m., Aug. 19, a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 being driven by Christopher Kazmierczak, 18, of Fredericktown, was traveling south on Highway OO, south of Route F in St. Francois County, when the front of the vehicle he was driving struck the towed unit of a 2000 GMC 1500, also traveling south on Highway OO and being driven by Dwayne A. Walker, 58, also of Fredericktown.

The MSHP report lists Kazmierczak's injuries as moderate. He was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. He was reported as wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

In an unrelated accident, Aug. 20, the MSHP reported Shelly A. Nalley, 49, of Marquand, was driving a 2012 Ford Escape east on Highway OO at the 72 Bypass, at 3:47 p.m., when she failed to yield and pulled into the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven south by Jerry L. Warren, 57, of Farmington.

The report said that two passengers in the Cavalier, Sheri A. Cole, 56, and Kathy D. Warren, 57, both of Farmington, received minor injuries and were taken by EMS to Madison Medical Center.