How many of you remember the childhood story of the wolf and the three little pigs?

The wolf in the story was threatening the lives of the little pigs. Each of the pigs was determined that they would be secure in their own homes, and set out to prove it to the wolf. The first little pig decided to build his house out of straw. Now most of us would know that straw was not a durable substance with which to build a house, but he did so anyway. Of course the wolf came, blew the house down, and first pig ran to his brother’s house for safety.

Second little pig wasn’t much wiser and built his house out of sticks. Which when the wolf came and blew, down it went. Then both of them ran to the third brother’s house for safety. Now the third little pig had built his house out of bricks, so it was sturdy and withstood the attack of the wolf and the little pigs were safe from destruction.

Our United States of America has had some of its houses built of straw and sticks and when problems have arisen, destruction has come. Yet there have always been those places of safety that have been constructed to which we can run and be secure.