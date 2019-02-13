Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off 2019 by selecting the State of Missouri for its 2019 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.
The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three Missouri schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. School nominations will be through March 22, 2019. The nomination process is simple. All you need to do is fill out a short application and include a written essay or short video. Download your state application at http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/. It’s easy, nominate your school today!
“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease, and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Mike Parson immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into their state. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a democrat nor republican issue; it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 28 states and Washington, DC and the response from students, teachers, and communities has been unbelievable. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, Missouri schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”
“I’m thankful that Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils have partnered with Missouri to help improve the health and well-being of children in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Teaching young people the value of setting goals while also building confidence can be invaluable in so many other ways through the course of their lives. This program has been a success all over the country, and we are grateful for this generous opportunity. I encourage every elementary and middle school in the state to apply for this gift.”
The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place,” Steinfeld said. “Children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”
Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.
For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.
