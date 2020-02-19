Three upcoming events for FHS juniors, seniors

Fredericktown High School will be hosting a FAFSA completion night for seniors and parents Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the high school library.

Students and parents are encouraged to bring information including social security numbers and 2018 tax information to expedite the FAFSA process.

Any 10th or 11th grade students and parents wanting to learn more about Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment courses offered at FHS or the enrollment processes may attend an informational meeting in the high school library Feb. 27. Times are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The same information will be shared at both, so there is no need to attend both. There will be a power-point presentation followed by question/answer session. The meeting is intended to be short but informative.

Both events are sponsored by the Fredericktown R-1 Learning Zone (after school program).

Any 11th grade student residing in the Fredericktown R-1 School District may take the ACT April 4 test for free. The ACT is a nationally standardized college admission exam that assesses high school student's abilities in English, Math, Reading and Science. Scores are helpful in college admissions and program determinations. Each student must pre-register by March 1.

Students and parents need to contact FHS 11th grade School Counselor, Joanna Mathes, in order to receive a free test waiver and enroll. Mathes can be contacted by calling the FHS Student Services department at 783-3628, extension 206, or by emailing Joanna.Mathes@fpsk12.org

