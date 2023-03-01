Can you think of a time in your life that you had the chance to make a difference in the outcome of a situation?

Let me remind you of a couple of examples of decision making that appear in the Bible.

The time and place were on the top of a mountain. Moses had been in the wilderness for years, but remembered his people that were suffering back in Egypt. He sought the Lord for an answer to the problem and behold, God appeared to him in the form of a burning bush, which wasn’t consumed. He instructed Moses to return and lead the people out of Egypt.

As Moses was obedient and they were leaving the country, they came to the Red Sea with the pharaoh and his army pursuing behind them. God told Moses what to do and the sea opened and the children of Israel walked across on dry land.

What if Moses had not used that time and lost the chance to save the people?

What about when Noah was building the huge ark for his family and the animals? He received ridicule and scorn for doing what he felt was the right thing to do. But if he had not taken the time and chance to be obedient and follow God’s instructions, where would they have been?

Can you imagine how the innkeeper felt after he found out that Jesus had been born in his stable, rather than a room in his inn? His time and chance was over for providing different accommodations.

We may never know what a difference our decisions can make in our lives, or the lives of others. Being a valued friend. Listening to the leading of our inner spirit. Learning the importance of discernment. Being obedient to instructions.

Consequences always follow our decision making. Good or bad, happy or sad, life changing or small. The time may be right or the chance may look overwhelming and impossible. But the decisions we make will have results that can change lives forever.

May you seek guidance and directions that will encourage you at whatever time and chance you may encounter. Listen and obey.