 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time for another Young Eagles Rally

  • 0
Young Eagles Rally

Parents of children between the ages of 8 and 17 are invited to give them the gift of flight by allowing them to participate in the Young Eagles Rally taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 24 at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport, weather permitting.

 File photo

The Young Eagles Rally will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 24, at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.

The event is for youth aged 8 to 17, and there are currently 20 youth registered. Those attending will take a free 15 to 20 minute airplane ride with a veteran pilot.

"The only requirement is that the child's parent or legal guardian register the youth," said Larry Gregory, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Southeast Missouri Highlands Chapter 1635 member.

After the flight, each child will receive a certificate making the child an official Young Eagle. The child's name will join more than 2 million others in the "World's Largest Log Book" which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The new Young Eagle will also be given a log book to keep record of his or her aviation experiences, a free EAA Student Membership which includes access to the free online Flight Training Course, Sporty's Learn to Fly, free admission to 300 science and technology museums, free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership and a free electronic copy of EAA Sport Aviation.

People are also reading…

Additional information about EAA and the EAA Young Eagles program is available at www.eaa.org and www.youngeagles.org

Registration is required. For more information about the event or to register contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The faces of school safety

The faces of school safety

The safety of staff and students is always a top priority at Fredericktown R-I. With the support of the school board and community, the distri…

Bridge repairs well underway

Bridge repairs well underway

At the beginning of this year the Madison County Road and Bridge Department was forced to close the bridge on CR 275 across the Little St. Fra…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Kaleb Lee Francis, 26, of Fredericktown, to Rachel Elizabeth Hamilton, 23, of FredericktownBrandon Isaiah Goesmann, 30, of Fredericktown, to C…

Larry Michael Korokis

Larry Michael Korokis

Larry Michael Korokis, 75, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 7, 1946 in Ironton, …

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Daniel Stevens & wife to Clay Lerche & wifeWD: Dewayne T. Slinkard et al to Brittany HamlinWD: Stevens Property Management, LLC to…

Missing man found dead

Missing man found dead

A man who went missing Thursday night, Aug. 18, in Madison County has been found deceased, according to a message posted Saturday afternoon by…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News