Time to sign up for Buddy Ball

Buddy Ball registration for players and buddies has began online with games planned to begin in April on Saturday mornings.
From the first pitch, in Spring of 2018, the Madison County Buddy Ball League made sure any kid who wanted to play ball, could.
The non-competitive league gives children and adults ages 6 and up--with any type of disability--the opportunity to be a part of a team.
The league will have two age divisions, 6-18 and 19 and up.
Games will be played at Jaycee Ballpark on Saturday mornings beginning April 10. It will be a five-week season with each game lasting approximately one hour. There will not be any practices.
League coordinator Missy Bowman said everyone will get to play the whole game and no score will be kept.
“Regardless of their needs, we will adapt the game to make sure they can play,” Bowman said.
Each player will be paired with a buddy to help him or her throughout the game.
Bowman said they will try to match each player with a buddy similar in age and they will stay with them the whole season so friendships can form.
Buddies will be age 10 to adult and will stay with the players helping them with everything from batting to being in the field.
There will be no cost to players due to donations made by several area businesses.
Organizers currently have most of the equipment they need, but are still looking for adult-sized gloves and helmets. Pick ups for donations can be arranged.
Bowman said the league is also in need of adults to help with the games on and off the field.
“Thank you to everyone for the support they have shown and the donations that have been made so far,” Bowman, said. “We believe this is a great way for our community to come together to show support for individuals with disabilities.”
If you are interested in being a buddy, a sponsor, donating, or know someone who would like to be a player, contact Missy Bowman at 573-561-6293.
Players and buddies can sign up online. The link for signups can be found on the Madison County Buddy Ball League Facebook page.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com