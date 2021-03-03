Time to sign up for Buddy Ball

Buddy Ball registration for players and buddies has began online with games planned to begin in April on Saturday mornings.

From the first pitch, in Spring of 2018, the Madison County Buddy Ball League made sure any kid who wanted to play ball, could.

The non-competitive league gives children and adults ages 6 and up--with any type of disability--the opportunity to be a part of a team.

The league will have two age divisions, 6-18 and 19 and up.

Games will be played at Jaycee Ballpark on Saturday mornings beginning April 10. It will be a five-week season with each game lasting approximately one hour. There will not be any practices.

League coordinator Missy Bowman said everyone will get to play the whole game and no score will be kept.

“Regardless of their needs, we will adapt the game to make sure they can play,” Bowman said.

Each player will be paired with a buddy to help him or her throughout the game.

Bowman said they will try to match each player with a buddy similar in age and they will stay with them the whole season so friendships can form.