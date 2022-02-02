Time Well Spent, Strengthening Families 10-14 series

Do you have a pre-teen or teenager in your family? Would you like to learn about techniques that can help you and your middle school daughter or son improve your family communications? Would you like an opportunity to connect with your child and explore together the things that make your family strong and special? If you answered yes to these questions, then participating in the upcoming Strengthening Families 10-14 series is for you.

During each of the 7 sessions of the Strengthening Families 10 -14 series, parents/caregivers will have time to meet and discuss issues that many families with an early teen experience. During this time, parents/caregivers will also have opportunities to better understand how showing love and setting limits can make parenting a young teen less challenging.

While the parent/caregivers meet, their student will be in a classroom down the hall participating in activities designed just for early teens. The student sessions will focus on topics that all teens can benefit from. Through hands-on activities, the student group will learn about the importance of setting goals and the work it can take to reach a goal, that rules are an important part of life, and that saying no to a bad or dangerous idea or activity can be a difficult choice sometimes but there are ways to say no and remove themselves from those situations.

Each session will also have dedicated family time, including a family meal that is provided each week. This second half of each session will also include fun activities for each family to enjoy together. These activities encourage each family to identify the things that are important to them and create meaningful projects that highlight their family strengths. In addition, families will get to practice using techniques that focus on both listening and understanding to increase the whole family’s communication skills.

The Strengthening Families 10-14 series is a 7-week program that will be held on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7:30 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, beginning Feb. 8 and will meet for the next 6 Tuesday evenings (Feb. 15, 22 and March 1, 8, 15, and 22).

All parents with a student at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School have been mailed additional information and registration details, which was made possible by a donation from the Madison County Salvation Army that covered the postage expense and the students participating in the middle school’s TOP program, who used their community service time to help fold, stuff, and stick all the outgoing envelopes.

For additional details or answers to any questions you may have about the Strengthening Families 10-14 series, please contact Shanna Sorg, Community Health Field Specialist with MU Extension’s Community Health Engagement & Outreach team, at sorgsk@missouri.edu or by calling 573-561-6008.

Transportation and/or child care for younger siblings can also be provided if registration is completed by February 4th. The Strengthening Families 10-14 series is being offered to Kelly A. Burlison Middle School families as part of the district’s Learning Zone program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0