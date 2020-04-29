Times of Faith

With regard to the current circumstances that seem to be controlling the entire globe, let’s take a moment to consider some of the positives that are occurring.
I’m afraid all too often we humans focus on things that are not as important as we think they might be. For instance, our own worldly (desired) pleasures: sports, entertainment, status, finances, popularity, security, prestige, advancement. None of us escapes at least one or more of these. I’m as guilty as everyone else. As I’ve said many times in my articles, I have been a sports fan for as long as I can remember. Not that there is anything wrong with sports or any of the other items listed. But if or when they become an obsession that we don’t want to do without, then it is the same as a false idol in our lives.
Because of the present day circumstances, most of these things have been taken away from us for the time being. We have had to rely on other things to fill our lives. Becoming creative in our family lives; cooking, working from home, spending quality time together, communicating with one another, exercising together, understanding the needs of those around us.
Instead of "being on the constant go," we have been forced to spend time reflecting on what we really believe, how we are going to survive, on reaching out to others from a distance, and what is number one in our lives. This truly has become a time of realizing just how much faith we have and in whom do we trust.
Do you know the story of Elijah from the Old Testament, how he had to rely upon a widow to provide for his daily needs. But because of his faith in God’s direction, he not only survived, but was blessed, as was the widow and her son.
God does not exempt us from problems, but we must learn that God is in control and we must recognize that we need to trust in Him, even in the painful crises of life. Do we have faith over fear and run to Him? Are we learning to face anything that might be weakening our trust in God? Are we trusting in God’s will not only for the future but also for the present?
Remember; “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen”. (Hebrews 11:1)
We might not be able to see the end result of our circumstances, but God just asks that we have faith and trust in Him to see us through.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
