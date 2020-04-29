Times of Faith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With regard to the current circumstances that seem to be controlling the entire globe, let’s take a moment to consider some of the positives that are occurring.

I’m afraid all too often we humans focus on things that are not as important as we think they might be. For instance, our own worldly (desired) pleasures: sports, entertainment, status, finances, popularity, security, prestige, advancement. None of us escapes at least one or more of these. I’m as guilty as everyone else. As I’ve said many times in my articles, I have been a sports fan for as long as I can remember. Not that there is anything wrong with sports or any of the other items listed. But if or when they become an obsession that we don’t want to do without, then it is the same as a false idol in our lives.

Because of the present day circumstances, most of these things have been taken away from us for the time being. We have had to rely on other things to fill our lives. Becoming creative in our family lives; cooking, working from home, spending quality time together, communicating with one another, exercising together, understanding the needs of those around us.