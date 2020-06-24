Timing is everything

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My middle son graduated from high school this year. It was not a traditional graduation; it was a drive thru graduation. We all loaded in a van and Braden hopped out to get sanitized in his cap and gown and then his name was called and he walked across a stage to get his diploma and pictures taken. He then hopped back into the van and we left. I was kind of let down, but he has his diploma so he is happy and ready to face his next challenge; Marine Corps Bootcamp. Graduating during a global pandemic is just bad timing on his part.

My son is 17 and has been working for almost 2 years, being out of school will allow him to “work more and make more money”. He has plenty of energy and time for that to happen. Many of the clients that call Aging Matters are on the other end of that spectrum; they are finishing their careers and trying to figure out what that means for their life.

Retirement, it can strike fear in someone’s heart with visions of boredom or can set the mind adrift in thoughts of free time and blissful relaxation. Most people fall somewhere in the middle and choosing when to retire can be difficult.