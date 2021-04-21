According to my dictionary, "pivot" is the point in which something or someone turns.
In common usage, it usually means to change direction. If you are a sports fan, how many times have you watched a basketball player pivot and outsmart his opponent? Or a football player suddenly change his direction and run another route? And how about in hockey: the players turn so quickly, it is difficult to keep up sometimes. Or even a baseball pitcher suddenly pivot and throw out a runner trying to steal a base. In ice skating, how often does the skater make a sudden pivot to make an amazing impression on the judges as to their ability to achieve flexibility and attention.
In everyday life, how often are we challenged to change directions, and do things differently? If our means of operation is not working, decisions are made from the officers in charge to make changes to better improve our product ability. If one type of discipline is not successful with our children, it might mean that we need to change our actions and approach the desired results from a different angle. If there is discourse in relationships, better communication might be the very pivot that will solve problems.
During this past year, and even into this year, it has definitely been a time of direction changing for the entire world. Many things in our lives are totally different than in the past. Millions around the world have listened to and followed the advice of others that were telling us we need to totally change our ways of living and do "this and that."
For many, personal convictions and beliefs have tried to be destroyed by the demands of others. Yet there comes a time that each of us must make a personal decision on what we are willing to give up, turn away from, and allow others to dictate for us. God has given each of us the ability and opportunity to decide for ourselves what is right for us. We either make good or bad decisions. To pivot and surrender our freedoms is more dangerous than we might believe. Freedom comes with a price tag. Are we willing to surrender our beliefs in order to please others, or will we take a stand? Will we pivot, or will we hold fast? God help us all to make the right decisions.