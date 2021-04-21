For many, personal convictions and beliefs have tried to be destroyed by the demands of others. Yet there comes a time that each of us must make a personal decision on what we are willing to give up, turn away from, and allow others to dictate for us. God has given each of us the ability and opportunity to decide for ourselves what is right for us. We either make good or bad decisions. To pivot and surrender our freedoms is more dangerous than we might believe. Freedom comes with a price tag. Are we willing to surrender our beliefs in order to please others, or will we take a stand? Will we pivot, or will we hold fast? God help us all to make the right decisions.