HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone!
My goodness, it doesn’t seem possible that another year has already slipped by us and we are beginning a new one. Of course, as the old saying goes, ‘the older you get, the quicker it goes’ certainly rings true with me!
To have watched four family members graduate from their individual schools, to have visited several family members who live in other states, to have four great grandchildren become teenagers, and to have made some major repairs to my home and personal life, the time has definitely flown by. Sometimes it seems like you barely get through one set of events or circumstances before another has arisen. But so is life. It always has its ups and downs and unexpected twists in between. That’s what makes life interesting yet challenging at the same time. The bottom line is how we deal with each of the circumstances. What determines how you respond?
Are you impulsive and react quickly? Are you one that needs time to consider or ponder over the situation? Do you procrastinate? Do you feel as if you don’t respond right away that the situation might just disappear on its own? Or if you ignore the issue it might resolve itself?
Most of these responses are not the answer. More than likely we need to spend time with the person or issue and come to a resolution that is the best. I’ve noticed on television during the holidays that there have been several ads where we have been encouraged to spend more time together. Not ‘hurry up and go somewhere time’, but quality time listening and sharing with one another.
You might be surprised what you can learn from those around you. Their thoughts, their opinions, their ideas, their needs, their desires. All will be ‘eye openers’ into their particular personalities. At the same time, others can learn from your past experiences, stories, life challenges, and accomplishments. Personal time spent sharing with others can be rewarding and valuable.
As we learn and grow through communication with one another, together we become stronger and more equipped to face whatever lies ahead. And never forget to include approaching our Heavenly Father and asking for His advice. He’s more than happy to guide you in the right direction.
Again, HAPPY NEW YEAR to each of you and may 2020 be your best year ever.
