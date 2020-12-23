Tommy Ray Harris, 77, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Park Hills, Missouri. He was born March 28, 1943 in New Madrid, Missouri the son of Charles and Alta (Herrell) Harris Jr.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; sister Phyllis Patterson; brother Larry Ship; and sister Eutha Ochawa.
Tommy is survived his best friend Kathy Knighten; brother-in-law Ralph Patterson, brother Anthony Ship; and Ralph Patterson Jr. Jonny Patterson and Alvin Patterson.
