Topics related to COVID-19 discussed at R-I Board meeting

The topic of COVID-19 was brought into conversation multiple times at the monthly meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board, Oct. 20.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson, ELA Instructional Coach Vicki Allgier and Math Instructional Coach Jennifer Miller discussed the Title I program and talked about progress and concerns because of the COVID-19 school closure in spring.
"There has been a lot of questions ever since COVID hit in March about addressing this gap that we have with our kids as far as their education," Henson said. "These two (Allgier and Miller) do an absolute amazing job and I couldn't be more proud to work with them."
Allgier showed pyramid graphs for each grade level showing how many students were in each of the three tiers in regarding reading and Miller showed similar graphs for math skills.
"When we met with the administrators and talked about the data, first grade was the one area I was concerned about for learning loss," Allgier said. "If you weren’t an established reader, the COVID closure definitely caused a lot more damage. So if they didn’t have their reading really in place, the letters and sounds blending and all that kind of seemed to be a forgotten skill while they were off. This year I have almost 66% of my first graders are well below average in reading so 2 out of every 3 kids would be considered well below, so we have a lot of work to do."
Allgier said their plan is to help first grade as much as they can with additional interventions and reinforcing those reading skills.
"We are definitely pacing out and trying to pick up those kindergarten skills and get it back going again," Allgier said. "Fingers crossed, we can get them there because if you can’t read coming out of first grade, statistically you are going to struggle. So this is our main focus this year."
Allgier said, by the time you start to look at second grade the charts start to normalize and the closure did not have as hard of an impact on students' reading skills.
When it came to math skills Miller said they are just going to slow things down in the classrooms.
"We know we cant go back and teach kindergarten curriculum, but we know there are things that are just going to take us longer to learn than they did in previous years, so we just tried to slow down our instructions and give our students more time within those skills," Miller said. "Addition and subtraction was a big one for kindergarten. They did not get that for fourth quarter and that is exactly where first grade starts. So, we just know we have to take a little bit longer time with those, and we have. We have adjusted our pacing. Our teachers know what skills are missing, and they just try to make sure."
"We feel like we've gotten off to a good start with the challenges we have had," Henson said. "First grade reading is obviously a concern but we know what we need to focus on."
Next, the three went over the results from the Title I survey from spring. The survey, presentation, resources and a Title I introduction video can be found on the school website.
"I just want to brag on my title teachers," Allgier said. "They do an outstanding job. I mean these girls are everywhere, and they are doing everything, and they are not just teaching. They are diagnosing. They are assessing. They are there to help administrators in their buildings at all call, and those kids benefit, not only from the academics and the experience because those title teachers are the most experienced teachers in our buildings. They are just outstanding at what they can do and move these kids along. I feel good that they are in their hands."
During his superintendent's report Superintendent Chadd Starkey gave a COVID-19 update. He said there have been 44 positive student cases and 16 positive staff cases within the district since summer.
"Quarantine is still a big issue," Starkey said. "It is causing, not only Fredericktown but every school in Southeast Missouri, issues with how to deal with those kids coming and going and coming and going. It is a nightmare. It really is. It is affecting their education."
Starkey said the SEMO Superintendents met with Governor Mike Parson two weeks ago, and the MAAA Superintendents met with local county health directors to talk about options and write a letter. He said the letter is asking for clarification and leniency on quarantine kids.
"Basically what we were asking for is, if they are close contact but there isn't a positive in the home let them come to school with a mask on," Starkey said. "Let them come to school if they will agree to wear a mask and social distance in certain areas."
Starkey said, as of Oct. 20, they had not heard back from the Governor's Office.
Regarding the budget, Starkey said the state funding payment for October is reported to be 87.7% of what they should receive. He said the percentage is increasing but he hopes for it to keep climbing. The district received 54% in July, 77% in August, and 83% in September.
After careful consideration, Starkey recommended the district not perform COVID-19 testing at the school. He said they had an opportunity to get tests for free, but they had many reasons to opt out.
"We met with our nurses and have also read some legal information on it and at this time the consensus is we do not want to do tests at this time," Starkey said. "The reasons for that, there are several, one is we add an added burden on our school nurses. They are very busy right now. They would have to log every test, report the results to the state and obtain written parent permission. Symptomatic students will still be sent home anyway. A negative test doesn’t allow them to stay in school. They still have to be sent home. Extra training would be required. Full PPE would have to be worn and we would have to pay for disposal of infectious materials if we have someone come back that was positive."
Starkey said there also could be legal risks if a student was to test negative and later test positive.
"It sounds like it might open a can of worms for us," Starkey said. "The hospital tests, and there are places you can get tested fairly quickly and easily now."
Regarding virtual learning, Starkey said there have been some instances reported by the building principals where students are not turning in any assignments. He presented the board with a letter he plans to send out in some of those cases to bring the kids back to in-person learning.
"What we are saying is we are a quarter in and if you are not doing anything and you have all F’s, you're out working, we know you are out working, your not doing your school work then you can’t be virtual anymore. You need to come back to school," Starkey said. "It is pretty strong language, but it will only be sent in certain situations. We’ve had several examples from the principals and the teachers where they just can’t get any work from the kids and a lot of them are seniors. They are going to have trouble graduating if they don’t kick it in gear. We’ve got to get them back to school or get something out of them at least."
"We have the same problem at the middle school," KABMS Principal Ken Lunsford said. "We have quite a few that haven’t done a single assignment, and we’ve made contact after contact. To be honest with you, it could be hot lined as educational neglect."
Starkey said there are some virtual students who are doing the work, but those who are not doing anything need to get back to school.
In other business Starkey said the summer food service program has been extended through the end of the school year meaning all students will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch until then.
Teacher Tara Hale gave an overview of the gifted program. She said this year's theme is "The best way to predict the future is to invent it."
Hale said, at the middle school level the students will be in a virtual competition where they build a lunar city on the moon.
A moment of silence was taken at the beginning of the meeting for Aide Toni Kopplin.
"Toni was an awesome person, FES Principal Joe Clauser said. "She had a big heart for kids. She would do anything that we asked her to do. She would do it with a smile. She may not like it and come back and talk about it later, but she wouldn’t argue in the moment. She was definitely a team player, and we miss her."
"Pretty much the same thing, she cared about those kids number one always," Miller said. "She was always willing to help out other staff members. She would never ask for help herself but she was always willing to help someone else, very sweet lady."
Starkey said Kopplin started at the district as a substitute and had been there for, he believes, 17 years.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board will be at 5 p.m., Nov. 17 at the district offices.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!