Topics related to COVID-19 discussed at R-I Board meeting

Allgier said their plan is to help first grade as much as they can with additional interventions and reinforcing those reading skills.

"We are definitely pacing out and trying to pick up those kindergarten skills and get it back going again," Allgier said. "Fingers crossed, we can get them there because if you can’t read coming out of first grade, statistically you are going to struggle. So this is our main focus this year."

Allgier said, by the time you start to look at second grade the charts start to normalize and the closure did not have as hard of an impact on students' reading skills.

When it came to math skills Miller said they are just going to slow things down in the classrooms.

"We know we cant go back and teach kindergarten curriculum, but we know there are things that are just going to take us longer to learn than they did in previous years, so we just tried to slow down our instructions and give our students more time within those skills," Miller said. "Addition and subtraction was a big one for kindergarten. They did not get that for fourth quarter and that is exactly where first grade starts. So, we just know we have to take a little bit longer time with those, and we have. We have adjusted our pacing. Our teachers know what skills are missing, and they just try to make sure."