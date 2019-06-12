Rosalyn Carter once said, “There are only four kinds of people in the world; those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.”
Caregiving is often referred to as the toughest job in the world. Many times, you are on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with no time off, no breaks and usually no pay.
Caregivers sometimes have a very difficult time caring for themselves; there just are not enough hours in the day. Since 2001, Aging Matters has had a Family Caregiver Program that focuses on empowering and supporting unpaid caregivers providing care for someone over the age of 60. You do not have to be related to be a Family Caregiver and you do not have to provide round the clock care for this program to help.
The Aging Matters Family Caregiver Program assists caregivers by providing educational programs and information and assistance. Family Caregiver sponsors Caregiver Conferences throughout our 18 county service area. There will be a conference June 12 in Piedmont. The theme is “Mentally Healthy and Happy.” There will be speakers and booths that can offer help and information. There will be other conferences scheduled including Grandparent raising Grandchildren conferences that will be in the fall after school starts. Those will be held in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Hayti. Please call Aging Matters for more information about the conferences, 800-392-8771.
Sixty seven million people in the United States provide some care for a senior in their family or community, this number is growing every year. Respite Care is a service that is provided by the Family Caregiver Program. Respite care is needs based and allows a caregiver to take a break for a while and still have the loved one taken care of.
Family Caregiver also helps with Supplemental Services, which may provide supplies and goods necessary for keeping an elder at home. The supplies need to be things the caregiver cannot provide and are not covered by Medicare or Medicaid. These supplies are items such as nutritional supplements and incontinent supplies. A "face to face" assessment is completed with the caregiver. Assessments are evaluated and assigned a score value and supplies grants are awarded based on that score. There is a limit on supplies of up to $250. Families may re-apply 12 months after they have used up their allotment.
We know caregiving can be an overwhelming task and no one should have to struggle through the process alone, it sometimes takes a team to provide care for an elderly loved one. The Family Caregiver Support Program helps caregivers find the keys to successful caregiving. Please call Aging Matters 800-392-8771 for more information or visit the Family Caregiver Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CaregiversBalance/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.