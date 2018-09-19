Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The 2018 Fredericktown Elementary School Track-a-thon was held Sept. 11 at the school.

This year the school invited first responders from the community to walk with the students as a way to show their gratitude and remember the sacrifices made by the first responders in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Students took turns throughout the day walking the track and had the opportunity to see inside an ambulance brought by the Madison County Ambulance District and a police patrol car brought by the Fredericktown Police Department.

The children were all smiles as Fredericktown Police Sargent Hank Williams gave them an unforgettable experience by letting members of the kindergarten class take turns sitting in the driver's seat, putting on the siren and shouting "put your hands up" through the loud speaker. 

Funds raised during the track-a-thon will go towards the continued playground improvements. FES has received a $30,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources for recycled tire material surfacing and will use money raised to provide the concrete pad needed to place under the tire material surface.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments