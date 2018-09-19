The 2018 Fredericktown Elementary School Track-a-thon was held Sept. 11 at the school.
This year the school invited first responders from the community to walk with the students as a way to show their gratitude and remember the sacrifices made by the first responders in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Students took turns throughout the day walking the track and had the opportunity to see inside an ambulance brought by the Madison County Ambulance District and a police patrol car brought by the Fredericktown Police Department.
The children were all smiles as Fredericktown Police Sargent Hank Williams gave them an unforgettable experience by letting members of the kindergarten class take turns sitting in the driver's seat, putting on the siren and shouting "put your hands up" through the loud speaker.
Funds raised during the track-a-thon will go towards the continued playground improvements. FES has received a $30,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources for recycled tire material surfacing and will use money raised to provide the concrete pad needed to place under the tire material surface.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.