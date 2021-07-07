Track athletes recognized by R-I Board

"We also received additional funding from federal sources that were not included in the original budgets so you know you have normal adjustments every year," Starkey said.

The council also approved Starkey's request to transfer funds. Starkey recommended that fund two be zeroed out and that the money be moved to fund four to help pay for some capital projects planned for the future.

During his superintendent report Starkey gave an update on the football field and track, Esser II and III and summer school.

"The football field of course you can tell something has been going on down there," Starkey said. "They took the grass off the top. They did a rough grade on the crown and now they are going in and putting in the irrigation. I think there has been a little bit of a delay on drainage, getting the pipe for the drainage. So, as soon as they get that, they will get that in."

Starkey said, despite the delay, he has been reassured everything will be okay to finish before football season. He said they met with the architect for the track and the next step is to have an engineering survey of the site.