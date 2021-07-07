Track athletes recognized by R-I Board

The first thing on the agenda, at the June 29 Fredericktown R-I School Board meeting was to recognize student athletes Marshall Long and Linley Rehkop.
"We are really very proud of you and the school district want to thank you for your hard work and dedication," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said before turning the room over to Track and Field Coach Joe Garrity.
"These two athletes qualified for the state championship in track this year which is an awesome accomplishment," Garrity said. "They had a great season."
Garrity said Long is a junior and will be back next year for his senior year. He throws the discus and the shot with the discus being his best event.
"He scored points, which is top eight, in every single meet that he threw in the discus," Garrity said. "He was all conference in the discus which is over 140 feet. He was all district in discus. He was first place in sectionals which is the state qualifying meet. Then we went to state and I think he PRed (personal record) by 10 feet at the state meet. So he threw 10 feet further than he ever had when we got to the top."
Garrity said Long placed fourth at state in class three and was all state.
"Then we have Linely Rehkop," Garrity said. "Linley is a 10th grader. She will be a junior next year. Linley is a very versatile athlete. She is a multi-sport athlete. She was just playing volleyball this morning, came here and then she is going to come throw at our camp tonight. She is busy, staying active, and it pays off and it did in the track season."
Garrity said Rehkop scored points in every single meet until the state championship. She is a sprinter, long jumper and throws the javelin.
"She made it through districts in the 100 meter, 200 meter, long jump and in the javelin so she was a four-event all-district athlete," Garrity said. "I don't know the last time, if ever, that we have had a female that made it all district in throwing, a field event and also in sprinting. We are pretty excited about that."
Garrity said Rehkop qualified for state in the long jump and javelin.
"As a sophomore, that is pretty awesome and we are looking forward to doing it again and two more times hopefully," Garrity said.
Starkey said it is exceptionally impressive that these athletes accomplished these things even without excellent facilities, which we are currently working on improving.
"It's quite an accomplishment," Starkey said. "You did great and we are proud of you."
In other business, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson presented the curriculum update for approval.
"When we are talking about curriculum we talk about wanting to have a guaranteed and viable curriculum," Henson said. "Guaranteed meaning we've got a certain set of Missouri learning standards that we want to make sure all students have access to, and viable means we want to make sure we have enough time allotted to be able to deliver that curriculum to them."
Henson said, a lot of work goes into the curriculum and the teachers are involved in the process as much as possible.
"We want our curriculum to be a living breathing document," Henson said. "We want our teachers to access it every day and we want to make modifications and changes to it as we need to. We use the Missouri Learning Standards to do that."
Henson said the focus is on the kids and trying to give them the structure that they need to be successful.
The board approved the curriculum update.
The MOCAP, virtual learning, Handbook and Fredericktown R-I Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan were both approved.
Starkey was reappointed authorized representative and Judy Graham was reappointed secretary/treasurer.
The board approved a budget amendment for 2020-2021.
"When we did the budget last year, of course, we had some major withholdings at the beginning of the year, if you remember," Starkey said. "June, July and August were, I think it started out at 50 something percent at where our state money should have been and then went to 60, 70, and 80 as we went through the year."
Starkey said, despite the delays at the beginning of the year, the district got all of the money it was supposed to get by the end of the year.
"We also received additional funding from federal sources that were not included in the original budgets so you know you have normal adjustments every year," Starkey said.
The council also approved Starkey's request to transfer funds. Starkey recommended that fund two be zeroed out and that the money be moved to fund four to help pay for some capital projects planned for the future.
During his superintendent report Starkey gave an update on the football field and track, Esser II and III and summer school.
"The football field of course you can tell something has been going on down there," Starkey said. "They took the grass off the top. They did a rough grade on the crown and now they are going in and putting in the irrigation. I think there has been a little bit of a delay on drainage, getting the pipe for the drainage. So, as soon as they get that, they will get that in."
Starkey said, despite the delay, he has been reassured everything will be okay to finish before football season. He said they met with the architect for the track and the next step is to have an engineering survey of the site.
"We did find out that the south end of the track is 8 inches lower than the north end of the track just from Pollock doing his thing," Starkey said. "I knew when I ran track back in the day it felt like I was going up hill. That is what it was, and I have proof of it now."
Starkey said construction on the track project would not begin until after football season is over and would probably start sometime in 2022.
"Esser II is open, we submitted and a budget and we already have $1 million in reimbursement from the $2.4 million," Starkey said. "So there is about 1.4 million remaining there that we can tap into. Then Esser III is in the initial stages of plan development. The budget isn't open yet but there is a compliance plan we have to do. The money is not released yet. That will come probably sometime next year during the legislative session."
Starkey said summer school attendance was probably the biggest one the district has ever seen.
"Initially we had over 1,000 kids," Starkey said. "We transported over 600, I think, daily. We didn't finish with 1,000, it drops off after the first few days. It is way bigger than we ever remember, so that is good news. A lot of kids got to take advantage of our summer school."
The Fredericktown R-I School Board will not meet in July. It's next meeting is 5:30 p.m., Aug. 17, at the district offices. The tax rate hearing will be held at that time.
