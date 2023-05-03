The Fredericktown High School boys and girls track teams competed at the MAAA Conference Meet, April 28, at Central.

Cats' senior Linley Rehkop was the Conference Champion in the 100m at 13.41 seconds, as well as the second place finisher in the 200m (28.39), 300m hurdles (51.13) and the long jump (4.6 meters).

Senior TJ Bowling also medaled, coming in third in the discus (36.87 meters). Junior Ava Penuel medaled as well with a third place in the javelin (29.59 meters).

Scoring points for the Cats were Donnie Laut in the 1600m, Dane Sensel in the 300m hurdles, Oscar Millan in the high jump, Bowling in the shot put, and Sensel, Laut, Reid Simmons and Braden Braswell in the 4x800m relay.

Personal records were set by Haley Tucker, Patience Garland, Maddie Phares, Triston Lunsford, Donnie Laut and Oscar Millan.

The junior varsity track and field team competed April 25, at Farmington.

Sophomore Kinleigh Gresham earned a gold medal in the long jump and a third place medal in the 300m hurdles. Freshman Justice Clauser also scored a gold in the shot put.

The following were the point scorers for the Blackcats: Gresham - first long jump, third 300m hurdles, 4th 100m, 5th 200m; Maddie Phares - 8th 800; Justice Clauser - 1st shot put, 5th discus; Reid Simmons, Donnie Laut, Dane Sensel, Oscar Millan - 4th 4 x 400 relay; Dane Sensel - 5th 300m hurdles; Laut - 6th 1600m; Millan - 7th long jump, 8th 400m

These athletes achieved personal records April 25: Maisyn Moser, Gresham, Carter Hale, Justice Clauser, Laut, Sensel, Simmons, Ethan Vance and Will Clauser.

The Blackcats will travel to Ste. Genevieve for a thrower's only meet May 3.