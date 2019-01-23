Try 1 month for 99¢
Overturned Semi Partially Closes Hwy 67

A tractor trailer ran of the right side of Highway 67 and overturned, Saturday.

 Provided by Katy McCutcheon

Snow covered roads created dangerous driving conditions on Hwy 67, Saturday causing a tractor trailer to over turn and partially shut the road down.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 12:55 p.m. Colton Lane, 23, of Burleson, Texas, was driving a 2017 Freightliner northbound on Hwy 67 near Cherokee Pass, when he ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Lane was wearing his safety device and received minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center.

Cherokee Pass Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department were on scene to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey said the department was on scene for about two and a half to three hours with one lane of the highway closed the majority of the time. Both lanes were closed for a brief time as Buckley's Towing removed the cab.

Crews returned to the scene Sunday to remove the trailer from the side of the road.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments