It was a toy that was known as something more than met the eye. What you received might have been a truck that turned into a hero action toy. Or an animal that with the twist of several of its parts turned into something entirely different. It was an exciting invention that allowed children to take one toy and turn it into something entirely different with just a matter of a few adjustments. “Transformers” are still popular today and some of them are actually worth hundreds of dollars. So if you have some of them lying around the house, check out their worth. You might be surprised at what you’ll find.

As we look around the world today, we see and learn of everyday 'transformers" that are in our midst. People whose lives have been totally changed because of different circumstances or events. The changes may be physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual, yet each of them has become someone different. The drug or alcohol addict who has quit their abuse and is now helping others to change as well. The counselor that is helping children work through their anger or abuse issues and become a well adjusted person. The doctor or physical therapist that is giving patients renewed energy and self improvement to their bodies. The first responders that we might often take for granted. Our police, our firefighters, our emergency crews. Alert and concerned neighbors who care. The pastor, church, youth leader, or ministries that is reaching out into their community to serve and uplift those that need spiritual guidance.