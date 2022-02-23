 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transition Fair: Spring Into Your Future

Transition Fair

Students learned about opportunities available to them after they graduate high school from vendors at the Fourth Annual Transition Fair in 2020. The Sixth Annual Transition Fair will return, March 16, for a new set of students to learn how to transition into the next phase of their lives.

 Victoria Kemper

Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley School Districts are preparing a Transition Fair for all students receiving special education services who are juniors and seniors.

The sixth annual fair will be held at First Baptist Church in Farmington March 16. Twelve area school districts have been invited to participate. The fair will focus on information which will assist students in their transition to the adult world.

The fair starts at 9:15 a.m. with a keynote speaker from Vocational Rehabilitation and concludes at 1 p.m.

During the fair students will attend five breakout sessions, hear a keynote speaker, talk with employers, agencies, community service providers, win door prizes, and focus on their future.

Some of the topics include, "How to get a job and keep it," "Money," "What do employers expect from their employees?," "Getting involved in the community," "Insurance," "Buying your first car," "Success in college," and much more.

Approximately 50 exhibits will be set up in the vendor sessions. The focus of these exhibits will be employment/training options, colleges, armed forces, and outside agencies. Students will have an opportunity to talk to the vendors in order to discover what is available in their community.

People are also reading…

The future holds many new challenges for our students and it is our hope that the Transition Fair will provide them the information they may need for a successful transition into the next phase of their lives.

If you would like more information on the event please contact Shawnnett Williams at 573-783-8001 or Shawnnett.Williams@fpsk12.org.

