SIKESTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on July 12. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements.

Contracts include the following:

A $7,500,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company, for pavement improvements on the following routes:

Route N from Route 21 North near Pilot Knob, Missouri, to Route 21 South near Lesterville, Missouri in Iron and Reynolds Counties,

Route TT from Route KK to Route 72 in Reynolds County, and;

Route KK from Route 32 to Route 72 near Bunker, Missouri in Iron and Reynolds Counties.

A $4,142,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company, for pavement improvements on the following routes:

Route 91 from Route P to Route C in Stoddard and Scott Counties, and;

Route W from Route 177 to Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County. This project will also include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk improvements.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).