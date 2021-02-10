Transportation commission awards contracts for southeast projects

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during an electronic ballot process Feb. 3.
Awarded contracts include pavement improvements, shoulder improvements, erosion control and a pavement surface treatment.
Among those were:
- A $2,798,726 contract was awarded to N.B. West Contracting Co., for pavement and shoulder improvements on Route J from Route 72 to Route 51 in Madison, Bollinger and Perry Counties;
- A $1,285,500 contract was awarded to Putz Construction, LLC, for erosion control at various locations throughout the Southeast District;
- A $1,834,980 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp, for pavement improvements along Route 51 from Route 72 to Route 34 in Bollinger County and along Route Y from Route 67 to I-55 in St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties.
Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.
For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).